World

Mediator Qatar urges clear positions for Gaza ceasefire

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 04:57pm

DUBAI: Qatar, which has been mediating on Gaza between Israel and Hamas, stressed on Tuesday that there should be a clear position from both parties to reach a ceasefire deal.

“We are waiting for a clear Israeli position that represents the entire government in response to the US’s Gaza proposal,” said Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari.

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

“The ceasefire deal should immediately end the long suffering of all people in Gaza and the hostages and their families and provide a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the crisis”, Al-Ansari said.

Qatar said that it is still waiting to reach language that is agreed by both parties.

US President Joe Biden on Friday laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal from Israel to Hamas to end the war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

Israel: Biden published partial version of Gaza plan

The offer calls for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

