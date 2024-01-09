BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-09

Acts of piracy at historically low level in 2023: report

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

BREST (France): Acts of piracy remained stable worldwide in 2023, at a historically low level, despite a resurgence of tension in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, a maritime security centre announced Monday.

A total of 295 acts of piracy and brigandage were recorded last year, compared with 300 in 2022, the lowest since statistics began in 2008, according to the annual review by the Maritime Information Cooperation & Awareness (MICA) Center, based in Brest, northwest France.

“The overall number of acts of piracy and robbery is stable,” the report said with an upward trend in South-East Asia being offset by a slight fall in the Caribbean arc.

“Globally we are seeing stable trends”, despite “numerous areas of insecurity in the Indian Ocean”, Eric Jaslin, head of the MICA Center, told AFP.

The end of 2023 was marked by a wave of attacks by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Huthi rebels against merchant ships around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. Around 12 percent of world trade passes through this strait. “The threat is violent, with missiles and drones loaded with explosives. There is a real concern around this strait”, Jaslin stressed.

Last year, 47 attacks of this type were recorded, mainly around Bab-el-Mandeb, but also near the Strait of Hormuz (at the mouth of the Persian Gulf) and off the Indian coast.

Red Sea piracy

Comments

1000 characters

Acts of piracy at historically low level in 2023: report

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories