Peshawar: prices of essential items soar

PESHAWAR: Prices of daily use items, particularly vegetables, food grains, sugar, flour, live chicken/meat, eggs, fruits and others have sharply increased in the open market.

A survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that prices of almost all essential food commodities have touched a new peak in the retail market amid unchecked by the authorities concerned. Buyers said prices are out of their purchasing power while local authorities had kept a complete mum and didn’t take action against profiteers.

A record increase in prices of chicken was registered as it was available Rs435 per kilogram against the price of Rs380 per kilogram in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs55 per kilo, the survey revealed.

Prices of farm eggs recorded historic increase as available at Rs420-430 per dozen, which was selling at Rs300-320 per dozen, and price of hen eggs also pushed up as being sold at Rs550-600 per dozen, the survey said.

Prices of cow meat sky-high in the open market as butchers have sharpened knives and charged self-imposed rates. According to the survey, cow meat within bone was sold at Rs800-900 per kilogram and without bone at Rs1000 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Also, mutton beef was being sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kilogram.

Prices of vegetables registered record high in the local market. Ginger was available at Rs1000-1100 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs600/kg and locally produced garlic was available at Rs800/kg. Onion price has also touched a new peak as it was available at Rs200 per kilogram while tomatoes are being sold at Rs150-160 per kilogram.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs350-400 and Rs450/kg, green pepper at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs110/ kilo, turnip at Rs120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs120-150/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/ kg, red colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20 kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs2900 against the price of Rs2700 while an 80 kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,200 against the price of Rs 13,000 – Rs 12,800 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market, as available at Rs160 per kilo against Rs150 per kilo in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs480/kg, dal masoor at Rs300 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs260/kg, red bean at Rs560 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs450/kg, big size white Channa at Rs450/kg, small size white channa from Rs400/kg.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky rocketed in the local market.

The prices apples reached Rs350/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 100/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, grapes at Rs250-300 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

