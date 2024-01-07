BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-07

OGDCL gives donation to Green Care Hospital

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: While demonstrating unwavering commitment to healthcare, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made a significant donation to the Cancer Care Hospital and Research Centre for the establishment of 45 free mammography camps in its operational areas.

Additionally, the company’s support includes the procurement of a cutting-edge radiation machine for treating cancer patients nationwide, with a particular focus on its operational districts.

Cancer remains a significant health challenge in Pakistan, and OGDCL recognizes the critical role that advanced medical equipment plays in ensuring timely and accurate treatment for patients.

The three-year programme will concentrate on the need for mammograms and ultrasound through free mammography camps at 45 locations.

This strategic approach aims to identify breast cancer patients, offering them free lifelong treatment supported by OGDCL and the Cancer Care Hospital & Research Centre Foundation (CCH&RCF).

The mammography camps are expected to cater to approximately 1,500 patients annually, contributing significantly to early detection and intervention.

Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art radiation machine is anticipated to provide treatment for 800,000 patients over its 20-year lifespan.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO of OGDCL expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “OGDCL believes in promoting community awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. This contribution underscores OGDCL’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact on the health and well-being of communities. We believe that this donation will contribute to the advancement of medical technology and, more importantly, improve the lives of individuals facing cancer.”

The OGDCL’s proactive involvement in advancing healthcare underscores the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its determination to be a force for positive change in the communities it serves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGDCL Green Care Hospital

Comments

1000 characters

OGDCL gives donation to Green Care Hospital

Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Balochistan highway network: ADB wing rates $240.5m project as relevant, successful

Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

PHC’s interim order: PTI moves SC for early hearing of appeal

Polls delay: JI Senator challenges resolution

Amended Punjab Civil Servants law promulgated

Read more stories