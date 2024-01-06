BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Heavy fire from Lebanon targets northern Israel: Israeli military

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2024 01:15pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Heavy fire from Lebanon targeted northern Israel on Saturday, the Israeli military said, adding it had responded by striking a “terrorist cell” that took part in the launches.

Shortly after rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel, the military said that “approximately 40 launches from Lebanon toward the area of Meron in northern Israel were identified”.

Hezbollah head says Lebanon could be ‘exposed’ to more Israeli attacks

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

“A short while after, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) struck a terrorist cell that took part in the launches,” it said.

