BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 4, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 05 Jan, 2024 09:07am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP reserves increase $464mn to reach over 5-month high of $8.2bn

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Read here for details.

  • PM brings role of SIFC under the Gulf focus

Read here for details.

  • Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

Read here for details.

  • Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Read here for details.

  • FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read here for details.

  • FBR develops new tool for retailers

Read here for details.

  • Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Read here for details.

  • Govt establishes specialised tribunal for Pakistan’s telecom sector

Read here for details.

  • CJP Isa says lifetime disqualification determined by individual’s perception, not by constitution

Read here for details.

  • IHC restores 10-year disqualification for NAB convicts

Read here for details.

  • PTI challenges PHC order withdrawing bat symbol in SC

Read here for details.

