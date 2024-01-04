BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI challenges PHC order withdrawing bat symbol in SC

  • The petition will be heard tomorrow (Friday)
BR Web Desk Published 04 Jan, 2024 07:13pm

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) against the decision of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to restore a ruling rescinding its 'bat' election symbol.

The petition will be heard tomorrow (Friday).

Syed Ali Zafar, the leader of the PTI, stated on social media, "I have filed a petition before SC against the order of Peshawar High court against the PTI election symbol."

"This most important matter upon which the entire legitimacy of the 2024 elections depends is now before the highest court," he said.

The PHC restored on Wednesday a decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had denied the 'bat' symbol to PTI and termed its intra-party elections illegal.

A single-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Khan announced the reserved verdict on an appeal filed by the electoral body challenging the court’s another single-bench ruling that had suspended the ECP decision.

On December 26, a single bench comprising Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel of the PHC suspended the ECP decision of revocation of the bat symbol for PTI and its intra-party elections. The ECP later filed a review petition at the PHC against the ruling.

In its review plea, the ECP requested the court to review the PTI’s intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

Comments

1000 characters

PTI challenges PHC order withdrawing bat symbol in SC

Govt establishes specialised tribunal for Pakistan’s telecom sector

Rupee records back-to-back gain, settles at 281.67 against US dollar

Volatile session at PSX sees KSE-100 end flat

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

CJP Isa says lifetime disqualification determined by individual's perception, not by constitution

Bilawal promises 3 million houses for poor if elected to power

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for NAB convicts

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Read more stories