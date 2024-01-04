PTI challenges PHC order withdrawing bat symbol in SC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) against the decision of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to restore a ruling rescinding its 'bat' election symbol.

The petition will be heard tomorrow (Friday).

Syed Ali Zafar, the leader of the PTI, stated on social media, "I have filed a petition before SC against the order of Peshawar High court against the PTI election symbol."

"This most important matter upon which the entire legitimacy of the 2024 elections depends is now before the highest court," he said.

The PHC restored on Wednesday a decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had denied the 'bat' symbol to PTI and termed its intra-party elections illegal.

A single-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Khan announced the reserved verdict on an appeal filed by the electoral body challenging the court’s another single-bench ruling that had suspended the ECP decision.

On December 26, a single bench comprising Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel of the PHC suspended the ECP decision of revocation of the bat symbol for PTI and its intra-party elections. The ECP later filed a review petition at the PHC against the ruling.

In its review plea, the ECP requested the court to review the PTI’s intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.