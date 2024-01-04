Alvi pays homage to martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of 20 soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan on December 12 and conveyed his condolences, said a press release.

During the telephonic interaction, the president paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and expressed sympathies for the grieved families.

The President held telephonic interaction with the family members of havaldars Imran Khan, Muhammad Jamil, Muhammad Shahab, Fazal Subhan, Daud Shah and Riasat Khan. He also spoke with the families of Naik Mukhtar Ali, Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Hayat and Sagheer Ahmed, sopys Rehman Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Fayyaz, Ameer Hussain, Adnan, Muhammad Naseer, Waqarullah Khan, Wali Khan, Zulfiqar and Nabeel Akhtar.

