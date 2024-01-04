ATC issues notices on post-arrest bail petition of Sanam Javed

LAHORE: The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued notices on a post-arrest bail petition of PTI activist Sanam Javed in a case of attack on the PML-N party office.

The court directed the prosecution and Investigating Officer to submit replies to the petition by January 10.

The other day, a court had denied further custody to police and sent her jail on judicial remand. Sanam was arrested in the case last week after the Deputy Commissioner Lahore withdrew her 30-day detention.

