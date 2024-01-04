Dewan Motors teams up to boost EV charging infrastructure

KARACHI: Dewan Motors Pvt. Ltd., the country’s authorized BMW importer, have teamed up to boost the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Pakistan.

Dewan had launched the first Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles in Pakistan with BMW brand back in 2016. Dewan Motors is striving to create awareness of advantages of semi electric and fully electric vehicles in Pakistan and pride to launch the very first charging public station in Clifton, Karachi, which till date provides the BMW customers’ with free charging as they enjoy their shopping experience.

Dewan Motors’ dedication to expanding the EV charging network became evident with its ground breaking bid to install DC fast chargers at the renowned Bhera Stations along the M2 motorway, North route and South route. This development saw the installation of 120 KW DC chargers on both sides of the M2 motorway in 2022, significantly bolstering the viability of long-distance EV travel in Pakistan. This was done is collaboration with M/s AEPL.

Our aim has been to protect environment, ease charging anxiety and promote the Green Way to commuting tradition.

Now, Dewan Motors has embarked on a mission to establish a distinguished charging infrastructure in partnership with corporate sector. Our aim is to establish private partnerships to enhance the charging network across Pakistan.

