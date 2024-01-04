BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
PML-N for seat adjustment with GDA, MQM-P and JUI-F in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to move ahead for seat adjustment with the GDA, MQM-P and JUI-F in Sindh while in KP, seat adjustment will be made with the JUI-F.

A consultative meeting of the PML-N was held at Jati Umrah with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif in the chair on Wednesday. Among others, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Hamza Shehbaz, Pervaiz Rasheed, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique attended the meeting which lasted for about four hours.

The sources claimed that the meeting also deliberated upon seat adjustment with other like-minded parties including the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

In the meeting, the PML-N supremo was apprised about the preparations for the general elections. The party programme for public meetings was also finalised. It was decided that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz would address public meetings in different parts of the country separately.

On the other hand, the PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz, who was served show-cause notice by the party, rejected the party’s show-cause notice to him.

In his three-page reply on Wednesday, Daniyal Aziz said, “There was no violation of party’s discipline and policy.” He said the party leadership should give time for the meeting so that he could give explanation.

He said, “Ahsan Iqbal held rallies for his son in my constituency. I talked about Ahsan Iqbal’s failures as the planning minister.” He was of the view that Ahsan Iqbal is responsible for the economic problems.

It may be noted that the PML-N Punjab President and former federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah had issued the show-cause notice on December 2, 2023, to Daniyal Aziz.

