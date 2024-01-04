Faraz-ur-Rehman nomination papers approved for two constituencies

KARACHI: Renowned business leader and founder/chairman of Pakistan Business Group Organisation (PBGO)Faraz-ur-Rehman has taken a significant step into the political arena with the approval of his nomination papers for the NA-233 and NA-234 constituencies in Korangi, Karachi for the National Assembly.

Following the completion of the nomination papers verification process by returning officers across the country, Faraz-ur-Rehman is set to contribute to the political landscape.

Expressing his commitment to serving the country, Faraz-ur-Rehman who is also a former president of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry during a meeting with businessmen and industrialists after the approval of his nomination papers, emphasised the importance of positive thinking for the development of the nation.

He outlined his vision to address the growing sense of hopelessness among various sections of the country, particularly affecting the poor and industrialists. Faraz-ur-Rehman pledged to alleviate the fears of hopelessness and work towards solutions.

Faraz-ur-Rehman acknowledged the upcoming new year as a pivotal opportunity for the nation to actively engage in the democratic process.

