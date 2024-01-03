Interim bail of Imran, Bushra Bibi extended till 16th

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in six cases registered in connection with May 9 protests till January 16.

Duty Judge Ahmad Arshad Mehmood while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of Khan till January 16 in the cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

The PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi’s Counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, Umair Niazi, and Usman Gull, as well as Bushra Bibi, appeared before the court.

However, neither the prosecutor nor the investigation officer of the case appeared before the court. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 16.

Meanwhile, the same court extended interim bail of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till January 16 in a case registered against her and others for allegedly submitting fake receipts for buying and selling items obtained from Toshakhana.

The court allowed Bushra Bibi to leave the court after marking her attendance. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 16.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024