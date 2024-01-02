UK’s FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost; economic data in focus

The UK’s FTSE 100 started the year on a positive note, underpinned by energy shares on Tuesday, while investors looked ahead to economic data this week and its potential impact on the Bank of England’s interest rate trajectory.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0814 GMT, touching an over seven-month high, while the midcap index FTSE 250 edged down 0.1%.

Energy shares climbed 0.9% after oil prices jumped 1% on potential Middle East supply disruptions and expectations of an economic stimulus from world’s top crude importer China.

In company news, Marks And Spencer soared 1.7% after Exane BNP Paribas raised the retailer’s stock rating to “outperform” from “neutral”.

Shares of HSBC fell 0.4% as its subsidiary HSBC Continental Europe completed the sale of its retail banking business in France to Crédit Commercial de France.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca slid 0.3% even as its respiratory syncytial virus immunization for infants, developed with Sanofi, got an approval in China.

Manufacturing and services activity and housing prices data will be on investors’ radar through the week to assess the strength of the British economy, which might be in a recession.