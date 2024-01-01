BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Three terrorists killed, soldier martyred at Afghan border

Recorder Report Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan once again asked Afghan interim government to deny space to terrorists involved in terrorism in the country and in place strict border management to prevent cross border terrorists’ movement.

The latest request was made following three terrorists tried to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan in Batwar, Bajaur District on Sunday and the exchange of fire from across the border in Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

A security personnel got martyrdom in exchange of fire in Spinwam. According to a statement of the ISPR, on 31 December 2023, movement of three terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by security forces in general area Batwar, Bajaur District.

After fire exchange, all three terrorists were killed and weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

In another incident on 30/31 December night, terrorists from inside Afghanistan, opened fire on a Pakistani border post in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

The security forces responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists. However, during the exchange of fire, Naik Abdul Rauf, aged 31 years, resident of District Rahim Yar Khan, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat, the statement added.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the statement further stated.

