Attacking PML-N office: Physical remand of PTI activist granted

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court ATC on Saturday granted a two-day physical remand of PTI activist Sanam Javed to police in a case of attacking the party office of PML-N.

Earlier, the investigating officer stated that custody of the suspect was required to investigate some new leads in the case. He asked the court to allow a 14-day remand of the suspect.

The court; however, granted physical remand of the activist for two days only.

The other day, the government had told the Lahore High Court that the 30-day detention of Sanam Javed had been withdrawn.

Father of the activist had challenged the detention of his daughter.

Meanwhile, the court also granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Iqbal Cheema in two cases of the May 9 riots.

The court allowed bail to them till January 10 in cases of Jinnah House attack and the torching of police vehicles near Rahat Bakery Chowk. The couple was initially arrested for their involvement in the attacks.

Later, they denounced the May 9 riots and announced to quit the PTI twelve days after their release from jail.

PTI PMLN Anti Terrorism Court Sanam Javed

