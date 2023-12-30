Obituary Wasim Zuberi: a gentleman extraordinary departs

On 15th December 2023 in Islamabad, the family of Wasim Zuberi lost their lovable patriarch, the petroleum sector lost one of its most respected stalwarts, the country’s civil society lost a sincere activist, the community of Tumair in rural Islamabad lost its most zealous denizen, his friends lost a gracious, affectionate host - and Pakistan lost an extraordinary personification of a true gentleman-citizen. Heaven surely gained a worthy new entrant.

From earning a degree in Geology at Aligarh Muslim University in 1954 and migration to Pakistan soon thereafter - to another degree in the UK in 1958, to specialize for a degree in drilling technology from the University of Texas, USA in 1965, Wasim Zuberi entered the energy sector with impeccable credentials.

He then proceeded to serve in a range of positions with acknowledged capability and professional acumen. Whether at work with Shell and Premier in Pakistan or with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), whether with Pakistan Oil Fields for 10 years or with Esso for 22 years, swiftly recognized for his expert insights and managerial competence, he came to be widely respected.

So focused was he on his field that one can say with confidence: He passed away with his boots on. Till his demise, he continued to serve, for 21 years, as General Manager and Vice President of IPR Trans Oil Corporation. Parallel to this progress were the distinctions bestowed by peers, in his country and overseas: Member of the Petroleum Institute of Pakistan, Fellow of the Royal Geological Society in the UK; prominent member of the Pakistan Mining Board of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Life member, Red Crescent Society of Pakistan, Friend of Heart Welfare Organization for free treatment, since 1993, Member, Sir Syed Society for Advancement of Higher Technical Education, Member, Task Force on Environment and Forestry and Member, Government Study Group on Petroleum.

That is a fine array of services rendered in fields related to his professional field.

He did not wait to retire before volunteering time, skills and resources for vital causes of public service. Starting with Lions Clubs and Rotary Clubs, even while overseas he supported the Natural History Society in Abu Dhabi.

This presaged his determined, sustained campaign, with elders like Roedad Khan through the Margalla Hills Society, of which he was a Co-Founder-Member, to protect Islamabad’s beautiful landscape and living species from the ravages of development. This was a fossil fuel expert with a throbbing pulse for preserving endangered species.

In another sphere, as a prelude to a larger canvas he also helped interview and guide school children seeking the exclusive United World Colleges scholarships in foreign countries.

In this endeavour and the independent Citizens’ Media Commission which was established in November 1997 and with which this writer was also associated, he strived to urge the introduction of private electronic media and media policy reforms - eventually made possible by General Pervez Musharraf on 1st March 2002.

As a newly arrived resident of Tumair about thirty years ago - usually a 40 minutes’ quick drive from Islamabad - his decision to establish an educational society and School called Azm-e-Nau proved to be transformative for education in the area, particularly for girls.

Toiling with total devotion, often on his own, and also motivating friends and strangers to provide donations, Wasim launched an irreversible process of learning and emancipation for hundreds of children in a relatively conservative, orthodox area.

One girl who this writer met at his Qul on 17th December epitomized the enormous value of his dedication: after her Matriculation from the Azm-e-Nau School, she completed the college phase, then secured a scholarship to a British University for her Master’s degree - and is currently completing her thesis for a Ph.D. in Physics.

There were other young women also present at the Qul who had begun exploring new heights of educational achievement after completing their term at the School.

Like the hundreds of Tumair residents, men, women, youth and children, who attended his funeral and the Qul: all expressed their profound respect for him, because they had witnessed, and benefitted from his selfless services to advance the physical infrastructure of the area.

He successfully brought metaled roads, electrification and gas supply to Tumair, with the education facility as the best possible bonus.

And as a splendid example of how an Urdu-speaking fellow citizen with no ethnic, linguistic or historic linkages with the place could nevertheless adopt this part of the Potohar as his home and struggle for its betterment is a fitting tribute to his invaluable services.

Tumair residents insisted that he be laid to eternal rest opposite the School he founded.

He fell in love with, and then married Mobina Zuberi in 1965. She is a very distinctive individual in her own right: as one of Pakistan’s most original and gifted painters, and a rare, infectious willingness to explore new horizons as an intrepid traveller, Mobina cared for Wasim with utmost care and devotion.

Together, they visualized and built a remarkable, relaxing residence surrounded by terraced orchards and patches of lush green, with serene vistas. Lavishing warmth and hospitality to friends aplenty, the duo made knowing them and being with them an exceptional pleasure.

Their two charming daughters, Abintah and Shazia, in turn, both of them highly talented individuals, with professionally successful and respected husbands Zaheer and Mushtaq, and their respective grandchildren, make for an unusually congenial and engaging family.

As an excellent embodiment of courtesy and etiquette, a quintessential representative of Lucknow where he was born, he had a character that was full of goodness and goodwill, always soft-spoken and deferential, with a handsome, elegant personality, intensely concerned for Pakistan’s present and future, clear-headed and coherent even in his last few years and days.

Wasim made his 90 fulsome years on this planet a source of constructive change, and of fond memories for many - as also of abundant pleasant experiences, for all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Bon voyage, dear, deeply missed friend.

(email: [email protected])

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023