BAFL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
DFML 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
DGKC 76.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FCCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.69%)
FFL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
GGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
HBL 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
OGDC 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
PAEL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.12%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.76%)
PIOC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.08%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
PRL 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.02%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.89%)
TRG 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
BR100 6,396 Increased By 37.3 (0.59%)
BR30 22,680 Increased By 132.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 62,374 Increased By 322 (0.52%)
KSE30 20,773 Increased By 95.6 (0.46%)
Iron ore set for yearly gain amid strong stimulus expectations

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 10:25am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures snapped a two-day losing streak on Friday, the last trading day of the year, driven by market optimism fuelled by expectations of government stimulus measures.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.4% to 980.5 yuan ($138.13) per metric ton as of 0320 GMT.

The contract is poised for a fifth consecutive month of gains with a 7.4% climb. It is also anticipated to conclude the year with a 55.9% jump, rising for the second consecutive year.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark Febuary iron ore was up 1.3% at $137.24 a metric ton. For the month, the contract is poised for a 7.4% rise, also marking its fifth consecutive month of gains.

The benchmark contract also is anticipated to conclude the year with a gain of 26.4%.

China’s manufacturing activity likely contracted for the third consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, weighed by soft demand for manufactured goods.

China’s central bank said on Thursday it would step up macroeconomic policy adjustments to support the economy and promote a rebound in prices, amid signs of rising deflationary pressures.

The country will strive to expand domestic demand, ensure a speedy economic recovery and promote stable growth, according to an interim report on China’s 14th five-year plan published by parliament on Wednesday.

Iron ore futures slide

As part of the plan, China will intensify market-oriented reforms to boost development.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

The most-active rebar contract and hot-rolled coil were last unchanged.

Meanwhile, wire rod and stainless steel lost 0.3% and 2% respectively.

Other steelmaking ingredients, Dalian coking coal and coke, declined 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively.

