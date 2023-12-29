BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-12-29

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Stage for pir manhandling has been set?

“Shah Mehmud Qureshi was manhandled by the police.” “Punjab police?” “Don’t make it an ethnic issue ...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

“Shah Mehmud Qureshi was manhandled by the police.”

“Punjab police?”

“Don’t make it an ethnic issue – police operate in exactly the same way in all our provinces, heavy-handed when so instructed.”

“I disagree – the Punjab police has a reputation for heavy-handedness that the others can’t compete with and is sourced to our, and by our, I mean us Punjabis, capacity to bend over backwards to please the executive whosoever they are. Then there is…”

“Whosoever they are? Didn’t The Man Who Must Remain Nameless constantly complain about the Punjab bureaucracy derailing him every step of the way because it was appointed by the Brothers Sharif?”

“Oh, I thought the numerous changes were due to Wasim Akram plus.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“I am not being facetious, the constant changing was due to The Now Disappeared Buzdar/ Gogi/five or is it six Stepchildren….”

“Oh that reminds me you pointed out that Shah Mehmud Qureshi was manhandled, and we all know he is a spiritual head, a pir, does that mean the stage for pir manhandling has been set?”

“Not gender-neutral my friend, and the reason is our police has yet to deal with a pirni – it’s uncharted waters, if you know what I mean, so wait and see, oh and another distinction is that pir Shah Mehmud has a large following that gets him elected while the pirni has a limited following – I mean how many people can she meet in a day, a week, a month, a…”

“You are so limited in your thinking. The Third Wife, if that is who you are referring to, at one time had all the powerful people under her guidance and exerted much more power than Shah Mehmud Qureshi, so put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

“I quit smoking a long time ago, anyway the Sindh police is a tad more adept at taking bribes and are more, how shall I put it, willing to dispose-off a problem permanently.”

“I am reminded of the case of Haji Ataullah, a traffic policeman, run over and killed by Majeed Khan Achakzai’s car in Quetta, a member of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Party, who was acquitted in 2017 by a court.”

“And the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police?”

“They are the victim of terrorists these days, but it was one of the best performing police in the country after reforms during the Khattak administration, though they were later reversed and the credit and then discredit for that belongs to his party leader…”’

“No names.”

“Anyway, KPK police is now competing with the police in other provinces.”

“How about a mismatch – send the Punjab police to Sindh, the KPK police to Punjab….”

“You are insane.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab police PARTLY FACETIOUS Shah Mehmud Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Stage for pir manhandling has been set?

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories