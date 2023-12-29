Privilege motion against CAA director general: Senate body seeks detailed report within 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges granted 15 days time to Aviation to submit a detailed report with a way forward in a privilege motion against the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Chaired by Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, the committee met here on Thursday. The committee addressed a privilege motion filed by senators, Saleem Mandviwalla, Faisal Saleem Rehman, and Syed Sabir Shah against the director general of CAA.

The motion was based on alleged false assurances by the director general of CAA to the sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on the issue of cancellation of licenses of PIA pilots.

The Adviser to the PM on Aviation, Secretary Aviation and the DG of CAA briefed the committee that as per existing rules of CAA, once a license is cancelled it is cancelled for life and in order to restore the cancelled licenses, rules amendment is required which is the domain of Cabinet.

The mover was of the view that this whole issue had been created with mala fide of CAA who misled the then minister which resulted in his statement in Parliament and this issue was created which has damaged the career of pilots as well as the image of the PIA. The movers demanded that action may be recommended against the director general of CAA.

The adviser and secretary Aviation requested to grant 60 days time to initiate rule amendment process in line with international practices. The committee members unanimously granted 15 days time to submit a detailed report with a way forward.

The committee also discussed the privilege motion based on a malicious report aired by a TV channel against senators, Mehar Taj, Rubina Khalid, and Dr Zarqa.

The bureau chief of the channel submitted an unconditional apology and assured that a rebuttal will be aired in the same manner. The committee directed to issue a rebuttal and share clipping with the committee. The motion was disposed of accordingly.

The meeting was attended by senators, Professor Sajid Mir, Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, Syed Ali Zafar, Saleem Mandiwalla, Dr Mehar Taj Roghani, Dr Humayun Khan Mohmand, and Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah.

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, along with other senior officials from attached departments, were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023