BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-29

Malaysian palm oil down on weaker Dalian contracts

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by weakness in Dalian vegetable oils, although lower production estimates limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 30 ringgit, or 0.80%, to 3,740 ringgit ($812.16) at closing.

The contract was seen trading lower following weakness in Chinese vegetable oil futures and Malaysia’s weaker palm oil performance during December, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

“Although lower production estimates have restricted palm oil prices from falling at a bigger magnitude,” Bagani said. The Malaysian Palm Oil Association estimated Malaysia’s palm oil production fell 8.59% between Dec. 1-Dec. 20, while UOB’s Kay Hian estimated production was down 7% to 11%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.23%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.22%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.02%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1-Dec. 25 were estimated to be down between 4% and 16% from the previous month, according to data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

The ringgit rose 0.48% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency. Oil prices fell roughly 1% on Thursday, as concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route, even as tensions in the Middle East continue to fester.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. Malaysia maintained its January export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price.—Reuters

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Oil prices Chinese vegetable oil

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysian palm oil down on weaker Dalian contracts

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories