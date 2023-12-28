BAFL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.26%)
BIPL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.29%)
BOP 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.11%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.23%)
DGKC 77.01 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (5.41%)
FABL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (6.08%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5%)
FFL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.3%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2%)
HUBC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.67%)
HUMNL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.94%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.85%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.09%)
OGDC 111.22 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.94%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.67%)
PIBTL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.54%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.51%)
PRL 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 72.81 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.12%)
SSGC 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.3%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.94%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.15%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 190.6 (3.05%)
BR30 22,863 Increased By 630.2 (2.83%)
KSE100 62,742 Increased By 1878.4 (3.09%)
KSE30 20,960 Increased By 681.5 (3.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

After landmark World Cup, more sponsors keen on women’s sport in 2024

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 01:37pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW YORK: A gender-equal Olympic Games next year will coincide with increasing sponsorship opportunities for female athletes, experts say, after the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament underscored the growing popularity of women’s sport in 2023.

Organisers say Paris 2024 will be the first Games to feature an even number of male and female athletes, a landmark that has been a long time coming after years of work by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to create equal medal opportunities.

Regarding sponsorship, men’s sport is still king.

A Sports Innovation Lab survey this year that included more than 25 Fortune 500 brands found only about 9% of respondents’ sports media and sponsorship dollars were spent on women’s sport.

However, 83% of respondents from that survey said they planned to increase their investment in 2024.

“We heard from a lot of those that they were setting their sights on the Olympics and on doing more with female athletes,” said Sports Innovation Lab CMO Gina Waldhorn. “Brands are really celebrating all of the milestones in women’s sports each year. I think we’ll also see them celebrate this as another one of those critical milestones.”

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand could foreshadow women’s sport becoming even more appealing to sponsors in 2024, as tense pre-tournament TV negotiations gave way to record-breaking viewership across the globe.

Conrad Wiacek, head of sport analysis at research firm GlobalData, said that soccer had played a large role historically in developing the profile of female athletes.

“There is an opportunity there (for brands) to forge a relationship with female audiences directly through partnerships in women’s sport (be that) individual athletes or teams,” said Wiacek.

“And cynically, those opportunities at the moment are more cost effective than certain men’s sports and male athletes.”

Replica jerseys

The popularity of the Women’s World Cup this year prompted a quick response from brands such as Adidas and Nike, whose jerseys were worn by Spain and England respectively in the final.

Saudis ready to play long game to realise dream

A widespread outcry from fans after the tournament prompted Nike to release a replica England goalkeeper’s jersey, having initially not stocked one for Golden Glove winner Mary Earps.

“There’s a true benefit to doing business with women athletes,” said Thayer Lavielle, executive vice president at The Collective, sports and entertainment agency Wasserman’s women’s division.

“How that’s translating into 2024 I think is a little bit still too early to tell because we’re not seeing those campaigns roll out. But (there are) certainly positive signs.”

Visa, one of the longest-standing Olympic sponsors, announced in November the highest percentage of women athletes in their “Team Visa” programme for 2024.

Valarie Allman, an Asics athlete and Olympic champion in women’s discus, told Reuters that finding “authentic matches” with brands makes a world of difference for her peers.

“It takes that sense of being vulnerable to show who you are, to show what you value, to let you be yourself, kind of put your heart on your sleeve,” she said.

“And that ends up being kind of that magnet to companies that will show interest and provide opportunities.”

International Olympic Committee Olympic champion 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar women's sport in 2024 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand Golden Glove winner Mary Earps.

Comments

1000 characters

After landmark World Cup, more sponsors keen on women’s sport in 2024

Exporters likely to get DLTL worth Rs37.306bn

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Cipher case: IHC rejects PTI’s request for stay order on Imran’s trial

Israeli aggression in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

PBC urges govt to lower power tariffs

Oil prices stabilise as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Read more stories