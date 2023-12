HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged higher at the open on Thursday, continuing the previous day’s rally and building on gains in US stocks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 percent, or 38.07 points, to 16,662.91.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat at the open, dropping by 0.02 percent, or 0.68 points, to 2,913.93, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped by 0.11 percent, or 1.96 points, to 1,774.56.