BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-28

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Rizwan Bhatti Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

KARACHI: Following the directives of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) has adopted the new mechanism for issuance of exchange rate of six major currencies.

Previously, two different closing rates were being issued at the closing of the business hours of open currency market. One exchange rate list was being issued by the ECAP and another by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) for six major currencies, ie, US dollar (USD), euro, pound sterling (GBP), Japanese yen (JPY), UAE dirham (AED) and Saudi riyal (SAR).

However, on Dec 22, the SBP devised the mechanism for compiling of open market exchange rates of select foreign currencies aimed to ensure transparency and credibility in the open currency market. The SBP directed the ECAP to implement the new exchange rate compiling mechanism by December 26, 2023.

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

As per the SBP’s directives, 12 contributing Exchange Companies including Pakistan Currency, Ravi, Link International, Dollar East, Wall Street, Habib Qatar International, Sadiq, Zee Que, Paragon, HBL, AA and Sky Exchange Company are submitting the closing rates (buying and selling) for six major at ECAP’s dedicated email and after compiling, ECAP is issuing a single rate of the six selected leading currencies.

“We have fully adopted new exchange rate mechanism for compiling of six currencies and the process is very simple and transparent”, said Zafar Paracha, General Secretary ECAP. He said that all exchange companies are on board and supporting to make this new exchange rate mechanism successful.

As per the SBP directives, after compilation of data, the average {buying and selling) rates of six leading currencies will be disseminated by the ECAP to stakeholders by 5:00 PM, however the exchange rate was issued at 6:00 PM on Wednesday.

Paracha has said that as the for the first time a proper mechanism has been adopted for exchange rate therefore, there was some delay in the release. Once the exchange companies become familiar, rates will be released timely, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP currencies Exchange rate foreign currencies ECAP ECs

Comments

1000 characters

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

SC Practice and Procedure Act: detailed verdict issued

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories