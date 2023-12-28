BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-28

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tax Bar Association of Pakistan (PTBA) has asked Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to upgrade its system to avoid issuance of notices to the deceased persons under the ongoing exercise against non-filers of income tax returns.

Recently, the FBR has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for deregistration of National Tax Numbers (NTNs) and sales tax registration numbers (STRNs) of deceased taxpayers.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has recommended that the FBR is required to revisit the entire scheme of deregistration of deceased persons and formulate a dedicated SOP in this regard specifically removing any system based glitches that hamper the deletion of NTN/ Registration despite legal orders having been made in IRIS by the concerned IR authority.

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

A letter of the PTBA to the FBR Chairman said: “refer to the section 114 of the Income Tax Ordinance whereby the Commissioner is empowered to issue notice to non filer who has not filed his income tax return for the current tax year of any previous tax year.”

After the implementation of “IRIS” certain compliance requirements are purely system-based. As per section 117 of the Ordinance which clearly stipulates a person discontinuing his business will furnish a notice under this section to the Commissioner within 15 days from the discontinuation.

Therefore, after the implementation of “IRIS”, if the taxpayer submits such notice under section 117 of the Ordinance, and files their tax return for that tax year treating it as a separate tax year for the purposes of this Ordinance, even in such cases the system has issued auto-generated notices for future tax years and the same is creating hardship to the taxpayer, who one way or the other had complied with the provisions of the Ordinance.

It has been recommended that the system may be upgraded and if notice under section 117 of the Ordinance along with the tax return has been submitted (in case of dissolution of AOP, winding up of company and death of an individual), then no future notice should be issued for filing of tax return and if the department needs to inquire any information related to the disclosure under section 117 of the Ordinance, they may issue notice under Section 117 of the Ordinance, as the case may be.

This should be considered for the removal of hardship and will save the energy and time of the field officer from this futile exercise, PTBA added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Sales Tax taxpayers FTO tax returns STRNs PTBA

Comments

1000 characters

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

SC Practice and Procedure Act: detailed verdict issued

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

Read more stories