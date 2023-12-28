President sees China as largest trading partner, FDI source

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said China was the largest trading partner of Pakistan and was an important Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) source in the country.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had helped further expand and strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries,” the president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalilur Rahman Hashmi who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

He said under CPEC, a network of roads had been laid across the country, whereas, infrastructure projects of strategic importance were also included in the mega project.

Terming China as Pakistan’s brotherly country and a permanent strategic partner, he said the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China were of special importance.

Further, he pointed out that the cultural and educational exchanges were important for the strong friendship of the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023