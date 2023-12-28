BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-28

Salt export industry teetering on brink of collapse: SMAP

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

KARACHI: The salt export industry in Pakistan is teetering on the brink of collapse, casting a daunting shadow over businesses, particularly within the salt sector.

The Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) urgently calls for immediate government action to avert an impending disaster that could have far-reaching consequences for the industry.

Acting Chairman of SMAP, Qasim Yaqoob Paracha, addressed the critical situation, expressing, “Our salt exporters are navigating through an unprecedented crisis.

”Disruptions in the Red Sea have compelled significant rerouting of vessels, resulting in an alarming surge in shipping costs, imposing an overwhelming burden on businesses.

The economic impact is dire, jeopardizing the livelihoods of thousands and the stability of the salt export sector.

Paracha emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive government response to address the multifaceted challenges faced by salt exporters.

“Stabilizing Freight Costs” is of utmost importance, with Paracha urgently calling for immediate action to regulate and stabilize freight charges. Proposed solutions include temporary subsidies, negotiated shipping rates, or alternative routes to ensure the sustainable operation of exporters.

In addition to stabilizing costs, Paracha called for the implementation of “Targeted Incentives” for salt exporters.

Measures such as freight rebates or temporary tax relief were proposed to bridge the cost gap and stimulate export growth, safeguarding the industry and the jobs it sustains.

Highlighting the role of the state-owned Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Paracha stated, “Our National Shipping lines play a significant role in this crisis by adding more ships to their fleet and temporarily operating in this route. Importantly, it is noteworthy that Houthi militants do not target Muslim vessels. Furthermore, the government is actively negotiating with shipping companies outside the crosshairs of Houthi militants, such as those from China, Russia, or other Muslim countries.”

He urged the corporation to offer competitive rates, dedicated shipping routes, and prioritizes Pakistani cargo, symbolizing national self-reliance and supporting the revival of exports. Moreover, Paracha emphasized that the positive outcomes of government intervention extend beyond the salt export industry.

A stabilized shipping environment not only safeguards the economic backbone of our nation but also benefits other Pakistani exporters, contributing significantly to the country’s foreign exchange reserves and the overall economic health and sustainability of various sectors.

In light of the current global challenges, the SMAP statement concluded with a heartfelt plea for swift government action, recognizing the broader impact on livelihoods, the economy, and Pakistan’s resilience.

Paracha called upon the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and other relevant authorities to grasp the gravity of the situation and act promptly.

The future of the salt export industry is at stake, and decisive action is imperative for its survival.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SMAP Salt export industry Salt salt sector salt exporters

Comments

1000 characters

Salt export industry teetering on brink of collapse: SMAP

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

SC Practice and Procedure Act: detailed verdict issued

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories