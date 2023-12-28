BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
Gohar Ejaz assesses operational status of Port Qasim SEZ

Tahir Amin Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister of Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to assess the current status of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Karachi.

The primary focus of the meeting was on the operational status of the Port Qasim Special Economic Zone, which is now ready for prospective investors. The Port Qasim SEZ boasts comprehensive utility services, creating an ideal environment for businesses to thrive.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Sauleh Ahmed Farooqui, secretary of the Ministry of Commerce; Rashid Langrial, secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production; and Sohail Rajput, Board of Investment secretary.

During the discussions, Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz highlighted the importance of diversification and growth, specifically addressing the establishment of a SEZ dedicated to the information technology (IT) sector. The IT SEZ is poised to play a crucial role in fostering innovation and technological advancement in Pakistan.

A key agenda item centred around initiatives to enhance the skill set of the labour force in Pakistan. The Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, plans to implement programmes to improve the overall skill level of the workforce, with a particular emphasis on IT skills. This strategic approach aligns with the goal of boosting IT exports and positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global IT industry.

Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz reiterated the need for proper incentivisation of the public sector to ensure inclusive growth. He emphasised that sustained economic development requires a collaborative effort between the government and private sector, with appropriate incentives serving as a catalyst for progress.

