PPP workers pay homage to Benazir on her death anniversary

PESHAWAR: Workers of Pakistan People’s Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday paid rich tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) and vowed to fulfill her mission for welfare of the poor people and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Addressing at a gathering in connection with 16th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at residence of former speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Kiramatullah Khan Chagharmati they said December 27 would always be remembered as a black day in the country’s history.

“The enemies not only assassinated Benazir Bhutto, on this day but they also killed the construction, progress and peace of Pakistan,” the speakers said.

Those shared views included PPP Peshawar division president Misbahuddin, Karamatullah Khan Chaghramti, Ziaullah Afridi, Gohar Rahman Khattak, Malik Tehmash Khan, and Razaullah Khan Chaghramti and others.

They recalled that Shaheed Bibi’s entire life was spent in the struggle for stability of the country, strengthening of democracy and the end of dictatorship in accordance with a mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“She faced hardships and difficulties with courage and bravery in the struggle for restoration of democracy during the Musharraf dictatorship but never thought of harming the state and state institutions.

Speakers said that the peaceful political vision of Benazir Bhutto would always remain alive in the mind of the people about tolerance and reconciliation in Pakistan.

They said Pakistani people and the workers of Pakistan People’s Party should remember the achievements of Bibi Shaheed.

The important message of the day is to make the mission successful in the upcoming elections on February 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, the PPP leaders including provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, provincial secretary information and provincial president of women wing senator Rubina Khalid in their separate statements also paid tributes to Benazir Bhutto and vowed to work for fulfillment of her mission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023