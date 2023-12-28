IK, Maryam, Bilawal: nomination papers attract objections

LAHORE: Objections have been raised on the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz of the PML-N, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the PPP and Imran Khan of the PTI.

An objection has been raised to Bilawal’s nomination for the National Assembly’s NA-127 seat, by the complainant appealing to the returning officer that one person cannot be a member of two parties at the same time.

In the objection filed by a citizen, Muhammad Ayaz, it has been stated that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has displayed his affiliation with the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians in his nomination papers.

The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians are separate political parties. The symbol of PPP-P is an arrow, while that of the PPP is a sword. Bilawal is the chairman of the PPP and Asif Zardari is the president of PPP-P.

It was contended that as per the Elections Act 2017, one person can be a member of only one party at a time. Bilawal’s nomination papers were against the Elections Act and the returning officer should act according to the law, the applicant stated.

As per information received here, an objection has also been filed over the nomination of PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz from the PP-80 constituency of Sargodha district’s Shahpur area. The petitioner contended that Maryam is a convict and her nomination papers bear fake signatures. Maryam does not meet the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

He added that the PML-N leader has also not declared her assets. The objections were submitted in writing by local lawyers to the Sargodha returning officer.

Moreover, the nomination papers of Imran Khan from Lahore’s NA-122 constituency have also been challenged by the former PML-N MPA Mian Naseer with contention that the former PTI chairman was ineligible to contest the election.

The returning officer postponed proceedings on the nomination papers till Thursday. He asked Imran Khan’s lawyers to complete their arguments till 12:30 pm on Thursday. The counsel contended that the appeal for objections was not maintainable. The returning officer concerned is yet to rule on all the objections raised as the process of scrutinising nomination papers will continue till December 30.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the third of next month and decisions on these appeals will be made by the 10th of next month.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of next month and candidates would have the option to withdraw by the 12th of next month. The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of next month and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.

