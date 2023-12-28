BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
Dec 28, 2023
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-28

AJA Holding director discusses investment opportunities with convenor FCCI

Published 28 Dec, 2023

FAISALABAD: Alan Xiao Managing Director AJA Holding (Hong Kong) Limited visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed opportunities for Chinese investment in Pakistan with Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Convenor FCCI Standing Committee on R&D.

Alan said that Dongguan is the third major export city of China which had exported different products worth $139 billion during last year. He said that China is now exploring new markets as labour is very costly in this country.

He said that Pakistan is the number one choice for China as we already had the best relations in addition to the CPEC. He said that in the first phase, AJA would invest in Pakistan while in the second phase latest industrial units could be established.

He said that he would prefer such opportunities which could play a major role in enhancing exports and help Pakistan to earn precious foreign exchange. He said that Chinese investment could not only create new job opportunities but also play a major role in technology transfer and producing highly skilled manpower.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan welcomed the Chinese guest and said that CPEC has bolstered our bilateral relations in addition to offering new opportunities for economic cooperation.

He said that Faisalabad has well developed industrial zones where a large number of industrial units are already operational. He said that foreign investors are fully supported by the government and similar facilities could also be offered to the new Chinese investors. He said that Pakistan exports are import based and hence we would welcome import substitution industry which could trim our import bill.

