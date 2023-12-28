Punjab CM irked by lack of cleanliness in Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday and while expressing strong dismay over cleanliness arrangements, issued a final warning to MS, stating that hospital affairs should be rectified without further delay.

There were piles of the most severe filth and dirt in the washrooms. Patients and their attendants complained about being charged for surgeries in the hospital. A female patient also complained about having to procure medicines from outside.

The CM said, “I am giving you a final warning; I will visit again soon. If the situation does not improve, you will be held responsible.”

He ordered an inquiry into the incident of charging money for surgery by the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) and directed the CMIT to immediately reach the hospital to probe the matter and submit the inquiry report to him by this evening. He further ordered to refund the money and told the MS, “If even a single round of the hospital had been conducted by you, the cleanliness situation would not have been like this. I don’t want to see any dirt on my next visit.”

He also inspected the up-gradation work and ordered to complete the project within the timeframe, emphasizing that there would be no tolerance for delays in the up-gradation work.

Moreover, the CM conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing construction activities at Services Hospital and reviewed the progress made in enhancing the hospital’s infrastructure.

The CM directed the MD WASA to lay a new drainage line adding that the hospital’s drainage system will be changed by laying new pipes along with the construction of a pumping station for efficient water drainage.

He also inspected the construction work in various sections, underscoring the importance of maintaining high-quality standards in the up-gradation process. He engaged with the labourers, encouraging them to exert extra effort. The CM commended another labourer who replied that their shift ends at 2:00 a.m.

The CM also congratulated the nation on the successful test of the Fateh-2 missile. He said that the Pak Army, scientists and engineers deserve praise for the successful experiment adding that Pakistan has achieved another milestone in its defence capabilities. Fateh-2 missile incorporates the latest technology and this will further strengthen Pakistan’s defence capabilities, he added.

Moreover, the caretaker Punjab government has successfully revitalized another stalled welfare project, completing the construction of 245 houses under the low-cost housing scheme in Raiwind. These affordable homes are slated to be handed over to deserving government employees on January 15, following the special directives of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM inspected the newly constructed houses in Rakhpaji, Raiwind, thoroughly assessing the provided facilities. He directed to take immediate steps so that the government employees could reside in them. He also emphasized the timely completion of sewerage and drainage facilities along with the redressal of any outstanding issues related to house allotment. FWO officials briefed the CM about the scheme.

