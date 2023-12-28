Guddu-RYK transmission line: NTDC installs shunt reactor

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has installed a shunt reactor on 500 kV Guddu-Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line to enhance power system stability.

The NTDC teams have installed it on Bay-02 of Guddu-RYK transmission line and the shunt reactor was energized successfully.

It may be noted that the NTDC is vigorously working on stability of power transmission system, especially in the south region. The newly-installed shunt reactor will help control power system voltage more efficiently and would enhance the overall power system stability of the NTDC network.

