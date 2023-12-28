Federal insurance ombudsman forms fire emergency cell

KARACHI: Federal Insurance Ombudsman has established an emergency cell in response to the recent spate of fires.

Dr Khawar Jameel, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, expressed concern over four major fire incidents in Karachi during the past month including recent fire in mobile market and conveyed solidarity with the affected traders and residents. He has urged all insurance companies to promptly address life and financial losses incurred in the recent fire incidents.

Dr Khawar Jameel has formed a committee under the leadership of DG FIO Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui to compile detailed data on those affected by the fires and ensure swift action in processing their insurance claims.

The affected individuals are advised to register their complaints through the helpline 1082 or online at www.fio.gov.pk.

