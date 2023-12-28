Foreign nationals: Five NADRA officials held over CNIC issuance

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested five National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials over charges of issuance of CNICs to foreign nationals.

The agency has arrested five NADRA officials including Muhammad Tahir, Deputy Assistant Director, Adnan Ammar, Deputy Assistant Director, Muhammad Amir Khan, Senior Executive, Muhammad Tayyab, Senior Executive and Chaudhary Abdul Rehman Shakir, Junior Executive.

According to the first information report (FIR), the probe conducted by the agency transpired that Pakistani CNICs were issued to non-nationals/Afghans illegally and unlawfully by entering their names into the family trees of nationals/Pakistani families. Drug addicts and juveniles were used for biometric attestation of these non-nationals/Afghans, it says.

The FIR says that the agent mafia was linked up with nominated NADRA staff of Mega Centre Blue Area, Islamabad, directly or indirectly and they used to send non-nationals/Afghans and NADRA Mega Centre, Blue Area Islamabad where above mentioned NADRA staff processed their CNICs illegally and unlawfully.

For this purpose, fake fathers were arranged by the agents among drug addicts/labourers/daily wage workers by the agent mafia through cheating as they were lured in by paying money in the guise of EHSAAS/ BISP/NGO Aid payments and hence, their biometrics were obtained by above-mentioned NADRA officers/officials for the purpose of entering the names of Afghans/non-nationals in their (fake fathers) family tree, it says.

According to the FIR, NADRA officials committed offences of cheating, fraud, and forgery by misuse of authority and their official position.

A case is registered under Sections 409, 420, 468, 471, 109 PPC r/w 5(2) of PCA 1947 after approval from the competent authority against them.

