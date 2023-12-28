Karachi police chief vows to deal with all criminal elements with an iron hand

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police Khadim Hussain Rind, while agreeing to concerns expressed over rise in crime rate particularly the incidents pertaining to kidnapping for ransom, demand for extortion and target killings, vowed to strictly deal with of all such elements at any cost so that safe and secure environment is provided to the business community as well as citizens of Karachi.

“There are problems but we are completely serious and sincere towards strictly dealing with the situation particularly the rise in extortionists’ activities and the incidents of kidnapping for ransom. A committee has already been established to aggressively deal with all such issues. You’ll soon start witnessing positive results,” he added while speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman BMG Jawed Bilwani, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice President Altaf A Ghaffar, Vice President Tanveer Barry, PCLC Chief Hafeez Aziz, Chairman Law & Order Subcommittee Yousuf Yaqoob, former President Shamim Ahmed and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

Additional IG further mentioned that the exit of 40,000 Afghans from Karachi has yielded positive results as sharp downslide has been witnessed in several types of crimes being carried out by these Afghanis.

“A total of 438 encounters took place and 1963 criminals had been arrested since I assumed charge as Additional IG but we are facing a lot of issues as most of these criminals are set free by the courts,” he said while referring to a particular criminal who was apprehended 31st time by police which clearly indicates he was set free 30 times.

He said that an individual involved in street crimes could be jailed for a period of seven years but unfortunately, there were cases wherein only three individuals have been sentenced for one year only while around 40 to 45 such criminals were jailed for three months and even less than that.

“Although we captured 1963 criminals, but unfortunately 40 percent them have been acquitted and are out again on the streets of Karachi which is a serious issue but it doesn’t discourage as we are determined to maintain peace in Karachi despite challenges.”

Admitting that the traffic police department was unable to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said that it was mostly due to a lot of excavation done in various localities for development projects which upon completion would provide some relief to commuters. Referring to his discussions with traffic engineering department, he informed that out of 93 traffic signals in various areas of the city, only 30 were operational which was also a major reason for traffic jams.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala stated that the overall situation has become really worrisome which has terribly affected the overall investment climate as the business community was dubious of whether to continue their businesses here or leave the country.

President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, while welcoming the Additional IG, pointed out that an extraordinary upsurge has been witnessed in crime rate all over the city particularly the incidents of target killings wherein the businessmen were being murdered while the activities of Bhatta mafia have also risen sharply as the shopkeepers of various markets have started receiving extortion chits during the past one-and-a-half month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023