Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at US appeals court

NEW YORK: Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a US appeals court paused a government commission’s import ban on some of the company’s popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.

The tech giant had filed an emergency request for the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt the order after appealing the US International Trade Commission’s (ITC) decision that it had infringed Masimo’s patents.

Representatives for Apple and Masimo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Masimo shares were down almost 5% following the decision, and Apple shares were almost flat.