KE will undertake maintenance work at Lyari Grid today

KARACHI: KE will be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at Lyari Grid on Thursday, December 28, 2023, to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas.

The activity requires a shutdown from 9:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m at Lyari Grid, during which there may be temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grid.

For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KE’s social media platforms or via call center 118.

