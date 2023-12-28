BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Indian stocks resume record-breaking rally on rate cut optimism

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes resumed their record-breaking run on Wednesday, boosted by a global rally on renewed optimism that the US central bank would start cutting rates by as soon as next March.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex both hit all-time highs in the session, before they settled 1% higher at 21,654.75 points and 0.98% higher at 72,038.43 points, respectively.

The Nifty has hit record highs in 12 of the 18 sessions so far in December. The last time was on Dec. 20, which sparked some profit-booking and led to a three-session lull before the latest jump.

Even the more domestically focused mid-caps rose 0.38%, while small-caps gained 0.45% on the day, also helped by domestic current account data as well as data showing manufacturing activity in top consumer China improved last month.

“The sentiment is positive and could continue for the remaining few days of the week as, generally, December is a strong month for the markets,” said Apurva Sheth, head of market perspective and research at Samco Securities.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes gained, with the metals index rising 1.4%.

