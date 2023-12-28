Volume of business improves slightly on cotton market

LAHORE: The trading activity improved on the cotton market on Wednesday.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 per maund to Rs 17,800 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,500 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 14,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund.

Around, 1,000 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 17,850 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,890 per maund, 1400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 1800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,900 per maund and 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

