PFA discards 700kg substandard toffees, 630 litre milk

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded a huge quantity of impure edibles including 700kg of inferior quality toffees, 630 litres of contaminated milk and more than 40kg of artificial flavours during the food inspection drive in the provincial metropolis.

The Food Safety Teams (FSTs) of PFA under the supervision of its Additional Director General (operations) conducted inspections in different areas of Lahore to ensure the availability of safe food for citizens.

The PFA’s watchdogs inspected several production units, general stores, milk carrier vehicles, restaurants and other food points in a daylong operation. He said teams imposed hefty fines on Food Business Operators (FBOs) over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations besides discarding a huge quantity of substandard and unhygienic food during different raids.

A team of PFA raided a confectionary unit in Ferozwala and penalized it with a hefty fine due to preparing toffees with prohibited colours and hazardous flavours. The administration of the unit also failed to present the necessary records and medical certificates to the raiding team on the spot.

