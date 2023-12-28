Provisions of articles 62 and 63: LHC approached for implementation

LAHORE: A bar member has approached the Lahore High Court Wednesday praying to implement the provisions of articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution during scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates for general election to be scheduled on February 08.

The petitioner pleaded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not uploaded the details of bank defaulters and tax evaders on its website.

He stated that the high court had in 2013 ordered the ECP to create a database of dual nationals and defaulters on utility bills and government dues, cases/inquiries pending with the NAB, FIA, ACE or any other legal forum.

He argued that by disclosing details on the ECP website, objections against the candidates can be raised.

The petitioner therefore asked the court to direct the ECP to release the data on its website immediately as the last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is December 31.

He also asked the court to direct the ECP to implement articles 62 & 63 of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

