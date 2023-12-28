BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
IG Punjab inaugurates Punjab Police Art Exhibition 2023

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

LAHROE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that talent of painting, literature or any other form of fine arts reflects the beautiful personality and constructive thinking of a person.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the officers and officials of Punjab Police are performing their basic duties of protecting lives and properties of the citizens to the best of their ability as well as they are showing their talent in other fields which is highly commendable.

IG Punjab said that extra-curricular activities are given special attention during the Lady Recruit Course of Punjab Police. Officers and officials with artistic thinking and creative approach are valuable assets of the department and measures will continue to encourage them. He expressed these views while speaking at the Punjab Police Art Exhibition 2023 at the Alhamra Art Gallery today, where the interesting artworks created by the officers of the Punjab Police were displayed.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar along with Principal National College of Arts Dr. Murtaza Jafri inaugurated the exhibition. Lahore Chamber of Commerce President Kashif Anwar and many other prominent personalities participated in the art exhibition.

In the Punjab Police Art Show 2023, the artworks created by 16 talented lady constables, traffic police and dolphin squad men of Punjab Police have been exhibited. Artworks include captivating calligraphy of Quranic verses, landscape, and cityscape, modern and abstract art.

Chief Guest Kashif Anwar and Dr. Murtaza Jafri appreciated the works of art created by ladies policemen. More than 58 artworks displaying beautiful themes were well received by the attendees.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar encouraged the lady constables who created artworks and distributed certificates of appreciation.

DIG Operations Lahore, Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Lahore Syed Ali Raza, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP Invest Dr. Anoosh Masood, SSP Admin Lahore Atif Nazir, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem and other police officers attended the exhibition.

