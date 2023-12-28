IK's post-arrest bail plea in NCA scam: AC seeks argument from prosecution today

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, sought an argument from the prosecution on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's post-arrest bail plea in £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the hearing of the case till Thursday (Dec 28) after Khan’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa completed his arguments on the bail applications of Khan and his wife in Al-Qadir Trust case and Toshakhana case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court along with the NAB team.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Thursday and asked the prosecution to present their arguments during the next hearing.

