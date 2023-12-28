BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
2.6m learner driving licenses issued across Punjab: PITB

Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf has said that over 2.6 million new learner driving licenses have been issued across Punjab since the launch of a new system on December 1 by the PITB.

He disclosed this while presiding over a progress review meeting held on Wednesday. He emphasized that the online system has significantly reduced the rush at e-Khidmat Centers and other facilities, making it a priority to facilitate citizens from the comfort of their homes.

In the meeting, it was told that approximately 1.1 million individuals have registered themselves in the system across the province and since December 1, nearly 1.9 million people have obtained a new learner driving license online from the convenience of their homes. Furthermore, 23,000 individuals have acquired licenses from police stations and 651,000 at Police Khidmat Marakaz.

Additionally, for the online renewal of learner licenses, 200,000 people have renewed their Licenses from home, while 22,000 citizens have opted to renew their licenses from Police Khidmat Marakaz and other facilities.

