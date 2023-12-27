BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
Dec 27, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-12-27

Sindh cabinet approves financial allocations for development projects

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has approved financial allocations for various development projects, including Rs 29.379 billion for the payment of government electricity bills, Rs 768.6 million for the operation of 50 electric buses on the city roads, and a subsidy of Rs 579.756 million for intra-district people’s buses.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved Rs 1.1 billion for the construction of a Link Road Interchange, Rs 33.956 million for Khirthar National Park boundary demarcation and fixing of boundary pillars, Rs 1424.720 million for the reconstruction of three West district schools, and Rs 115 million for the restoration of the Hindu Gymkhana.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar at CM House on Tuesday. Provincial caretaker ministers, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Sahkil Mangnejo, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam told the cabinet that an amount of Rs 300 million (Rs 10 million to each of all 30 DCs), may be provided to all the returning officers/deputy commissioners for election expenditures. In case of any shortfall further funds may also be provided separately, on a case-to-case basis.

