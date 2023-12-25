Nine die in roof collapse in KPK village

PESHAWAR: At least nine members of a family including women and children died on Sunday when the roof of their house collapsed in Terridi village of Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following eruption of fire in their home due to short circuit.

Police said the family members succumbed to burn injuries. The owner of the house was identified as Zakir Abbasi.

Rescue officials said the incident took place in the limits of the Mangal police station. They said the house, which was made of wood, caught fire after a short circuit and then its roof collapsed, the official said.

The rescue officials said the bodies were trapped under the rubble for hours before they were retrieved by rescue teams.

Local Councillor Khaqan Abbasi said Nagina Begum, Zakir’s wife, along with her four sons and four daughters were among the victims.

The head of the deceased family, Zakir Abbasi, was in Karachi when the incident took place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The rescue teams and local people got control over the fire. According to the rescue sources, they have pulled seven bodies from the rubble and search was under way for the remaining two bodies.

The officials further said that it was not possible to identify the charred bodies and a mass grave was prepared for their burial.

This year, in a similar horrific incident, 10 members of a family, including four women and children, died, according to officials, of suffocation after a fire erupted in a three-storey building in Samian Mohallah at Taxali Gate in Lahore.

