IHC declares MDCAT result valid for 2 years

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has declared the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) result of November 2022 valid for two years.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Saturday announced the decision on a petition regarding the results of the medical entrance test, in which it has been said that the MDCAT of November 2022 would be valid till November 2024.

The court said in the judgment that the petitioner Laiba Rauf passed the MDCAT in November 2022. When the MDCAT was passed by the petitioner, at that time the result was valid for 2 years as per the law. The petitioner challenged the PMDC’s public notice dated 14 July 2023.