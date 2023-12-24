Future linked with democracy: minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that the future of country is linked with the constitution and democracy.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, he said that it was written in the preamble of the constitution of Pakistan that this country will be run by its elected representatives.

Murtaza Solangi categorically dismissed doubts about change in the election schedule and said that general elections will be held on 8th February, 2024.

He said the constitution doesn’t allow the extension in caretaker government’s term. Only the Election Commission of Pakistan has the authority to change and extend the date of polling for elections.