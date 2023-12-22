BAFL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.82%)
BIPL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.02%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.14%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
DGKC 73.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.81%)
FABL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.78%)
FFL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.8%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.06%)
HBL 118.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.34%)
HUBC 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-6.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
OGDC 114.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.29%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.71%)
PIOC 112.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PPL 119.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-3.2%)
PRL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.84%)
SSGC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
TPLP 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.57%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,378 Decreased By -82.5 (-1.28%)
BR30 23,101 Decreased By -439.3 (-1.87%)
KSE100 62,175 Decreased By -518.6 (-0.83%)
KSE30 20,721 Decreased By -218.5 (-1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa opener Elgar to retire after India series

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 01:56pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Dean Elgar will retire from international cricket at the end of the two-test home series against India that starts on Tuesday, the former South Africa test captain said.

The opening batter has played 84 tests and eight one-day internationals, scoring 5,146 runs at an average of 37.28 in the longest format, including 13 centuries and a career-best 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.

“Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate,” the 36-year-old said in a statement.

“Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have.”

Hope leads West Indies to T20 series win over England

Elgar captained South Africa in 17 tests before losing the armband to Temba Bavuma in January this year. He won nine and lost six of his matches in charge, most notably beating India 2-1 in a home series in 2022.

South Africa meet India in Centurion in the opening test starting on Dec. 26 before moving to Cape Town for the second match from Jan. 3.

South Africa Dean Elgar south africa cricket

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa opener Elgar to retire after India series

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Oil extends weekly gains, up 1% as Red Sea tension persists

India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion

Textile group: Jul-Nov exports decline 6.5pc to $6.88bn YoY

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Read more stories